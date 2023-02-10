scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Steven Spielberg’s advice to young filmmakers: ‘Seek advice of your elders, don’t talk, just listen’

Steven Spielberg shared that young filmmakers should put their real personalities into their stories and also listen to their elders in the filmmaking business to learn the 'art of collaboration'.

Steven Spielberg penning horror seriesSteven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans received seven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. (Photo: Reuters)
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has directed some of the finest gems of Hollywood, including Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET, Saving Private Ryan, and most recently The Fabelmans, recently sat down for a conversation with RRR fame SS Rajamouli. During their interaction, Spielberg shared that young filmmakers should put their real personalities into their stories and also listen to their elders in the filmmaking business to learn the ‘art of collaboration’.

Rajamouli asked Spielberg what according to him is the right way for young filmmakers to move ahead in their careers. The celebrated director shared, “If they (young directors) are using their phones as cameras because you can make an entire film on your phone today, we didn’t have that luxury while we were growing up when you can do that today, I would simply say tell stories that you are familiar with, do what you know.”

He added, “Find this much of yourself to put into that film even if that film is science-fiction or an adventure or something that is fantasy or not realistic. There is still a lot of truth about who the filmmaker is. If you’re in touch with that truth, you put in too much of your personality into those different stories.”

Also read |Steven Spielberg on SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes; it was like eye candy’

But for those filmmakers who are not working independently and are hired by someone else in the business, they should learn from their seniors on a film’s set. Instead of talking, they should just listen and grab as much knowledge as possible from their experience.

“If you are a young director who has been given a chance to prove oneself professionally, you are given a budget and a short schedule, and you are often given actors who you do not choose yourself, that’s the hardest position to be in,” said Spielberg while adding that such a situation is also a ‘tremendous opportunity’.

Also read |Oscars 2023: Full list of nominees, India scores 3 nominations

He explained, “It is a tremendous opportunity to use those collaborators, actors and crew members who have more experience than you, to listen to them, and don’t talk so much. Just listen. They can teach you the art of collaboration. You cannot make a movie like RRR without having everyone in collaboration. Seek the advice of your elders and collaborate and listen.”

Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans received seven nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. The movie, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch, is produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 19:16 IST
