Steven Soderbergh steps in to complete Batman 2 as Matt Reeves deals with family matter

Almost a fortnight after production on the highly anticipated superhero film The Batman 2 (officially titled The Batman: Part II) came to a grinding halt when director Matt Reeves stepped away for personal reasons, a new report has emerged that Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh will fill in for him to complete the principal photography.

After Reeves shifted his focus to an ongoing family matter, Soderbergh offered to help with the principal photography. They will work together and remain in communication until filming has ended. Reeves will then take over post-production duties when he returns.

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Why Matt Reeves paused The Batman 2

“As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfil Matt’s vision of the film,” a statement issued by the studio said.

In a separate statement, Soderbergh praised Reeves’ work on the first instalment of the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman (2022) and revealed what he hopes to achieve while filling in for the latter. “I thought Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film,” he said.

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Matt Reeves clarifies exit rumours

Meanwhile, Reeves has refuted rumours that he has exited the project for good and took to social media to express his gratitude to Soderbergh for stepping in. “Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Earlier this month, Deadline reported that production on Warner Bros and DC Studios’ The Batman 2 had been temporarily stopped. “Production on The Batman 2 has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon,” the makers said in a statement.

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At the time of the pause, filming had reportedly been underway in London, with the makers eyeing a February 18, 2028, release. However, it remains unclear if this release date will be affected now.

Reportedly, The Batman 2 was originally scheduled for debut on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. In July, Warner Bros moved the release date again to February 2028.

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Robert Pattinson on The Batman 2

A few days ago, the superhero film’s lead star, Robert Pattinson, also confirmed the report, saying the makers were “figuring things out.” “We’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out,” he told Official Pop Drop during the promotion of his latest movie Primetime.

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In another conversation with Collider, he spoke about the project, “It is so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another. It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

The Batman 2 cast

While Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell reprise their roles from the first instalment in The Batman 2, actors Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch will join the cast.