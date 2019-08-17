Steven Soderbergh secretly working on new film

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has secretly started shooting his new film.

Advertising

The movie has been titled Let Them All Talk and it features veteran actor Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan in the lead.

Streep has also worked on Soderbergh’s upcoming Netflix feature The Laundromat, which is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before heading to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Chan is the breakout star of romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. She most recently starred in Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law.

Advertising

According to The Playlist, Soderbergh will be the first filmmaker to use the new, cutting edge RED camera, the Komodo Dragon.

The official details of the film’s plot, release date or distributor are yet to be known.