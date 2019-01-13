Here’s what Chris Pine has to say about his character in Wonder Woman 1984

Actor Chris Pine says his character Steve Trevor is “tonally” different in Wonder Woman 1984 as “tables have turned” for him.

Director Patty Jenkins, who helmed Warner Bros blockbuster Wonder Woman fronted by Gal Gadot, is back for the sequel and so is Pine.

Last year, Jenkins made a startling revelation that the actor will reprise his role of Trevor, an American pilot and the love interest of Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman. The character had sacrificed himself at the end of the 2017 film.

The filmmaker had also shared Pine’s still from the film which features him dressed in an ’80s avatar, along with the extras rocking yesteryear’s look.

Talking about his return in the sequel, Pine told Variety, “This one is a little different for me tonally. The tables are turned, and I’m more of the deer in the headlights.”

The actor also said that he got emotional while filming in Washington DC for the movie.

“I cried in front of the Supreme Court. I was like, man, for all that we f**ked up, we’re still at it. We’re still trying. So I was super energised and pro-America,” he added.

The sequel will see Gadot’s Wonder Woman face off against Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. The film will also feature Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal in a pivotal role.

It is set to release on November 1 this year.