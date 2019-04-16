Toggle Menu
Steve Martin collaborating on ‘ultimate cartoon book’https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/steve-martin-collaborating-on-ultimate-cartoon-book-5677649/

Steve Martin collaborating on ‘ultimate cartoon book’

Steve Martin will collaborate with New Yorker artist Harry Bliss for an untitled cartoon book that is scheduled to release next year.

Steve Martin
Comedian Steve Martin is currently working on the “ultimate cartoon book”. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Steve Martin could not be happier about his latest book and about the chance to work with New Yorker artist Harry Bliss.

Celadon Books announced Monday that Martin and Bliss were collaborating on the “ultimate cartoon book,” currently untitled. It’s scheduled for next year.

Martin, whose previous books include the novel Shopgirl and the memoir Born Standing Up, praised Bliss as a cartoonist he “deeply” admires and “have never met.”

Besides his magazine work, Bliss has illustrated books by Kate DiCamillo and William Steig among others. He and Martin plan to create “original, never-before-seen cartoons,” according to Celadon.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Game of Thrones season 8 debut breaks HBO rating records
2 Saand Ki Aankh first look: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar play world's oldest sharpshooters
3 Aretha Franklin makes history with posthumous Pulitzer win