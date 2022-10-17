scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

When Steve Jobs slammed Robert Downey Jr-starrer Iron Man 2, told Disney CEO Bob Iger that it ‘sucked’

Steve Jobs slammed Iron Man 2

Iron Man 2 have received harsh criticism when it released and one person who slammed the film was Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He was rather blunt with his feedback, as he felt that it was rather lacklustre and had performed lower than his expectations.

In Bob Iger’s 2019 memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, he mentioned that after watching the movie starring Robert Downey Jr, Steve Jobs had let him know in no uncertain terms that he disliked the film immensely. Jobs, who was also of the biggest shareholders for Disney-Pixar, had gone out with his son to watch the film and had returned rather disheartened like other fans. “When Iron Man 2 came out, Steve [Jobs] took his son to see it and call me the next day. ‘I took Reed to see Iron Man 2 last night,’ he said. ‘It sucked.’ Bob Iger had to tell Steve Jobs that he wasn’t the intended audience and had to emphasise the film’s potential success.

While Iron Man 2 was one of the lowest-rated films,  it still managed to make a total of $623.9 million worldwide. Nevertheless, later, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, and even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness were on the list as well.

Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe into existence. Over a span of a decade, the MCU reached its peak with Avengers: Endgame, which was the final adieu to Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Endgame also emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time, dethroning James Cameron’s Avatar. However, the current Phase 4 is yet to witness such an empowering success yet—and has had more misses than hits, with Thor Love And Thunder, The Eternals.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:53:26 am
