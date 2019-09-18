Sterling K Brown to produce drama Everyday Insanity

Sterling K Brown is backing another drama series.
The Emmy winner is set to produce Everyday Insanity with his This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin, reported Deadline.
Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to the one-hour drama penned by Laura Bensick.
The series draws inspiration from Bensick’s life about three starkly different families who form a “created family” to support each other after their loved ones are diagnosed with mental illnesses.
Bensick is also executive producing, along with Danielle Reardon.
Twentieth Century Fox Television is co-producing with Brown’s Indian Meadows and Fox Entertainment.
The development came days after Brown announced producing slavery drama Washington Black, set at Hulu.