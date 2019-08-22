Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon to get movie adaptation

Celebrated author Stephen King’s 1999 novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is coming to big screen.

Sanibel Films, the production company of late horror legend George A Romero and his former wife Chris Romero, is collaborating with Vertigo Entertainment and Origin Story to produce the project.

“I’m thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George’s company is involved. Chris Forrest (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen,” King said in a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly.

The book focuses on nine-year-old Trisha McFarland, who gets lost on the Appalachian Trail during a family trip. She ends up wandering through the woods for nine days, progressively getting farther and farther from civilization.

“The combination of dehydration, hunger, exhaustion, and her fear of the dark causes Trisha to hallucinate. She imagines speaking to her favourite baseball player Tom Gordon, and believes she is being stalked by a supernatural beast called The God of the Lost,” the plot synopsis read.

As of now, no writer or director is attached with the project.