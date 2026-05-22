Stephen Colbert ends Late Show with Paul McCartney as final guest; puts up a ‘normal’ episode

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired its final episode on May 21, and while fans expected a special episode, Stephen, in his opening monologue, said that they would be doing a “normal episode which is always special.” “The best way to celebrate is just to do a regular episode where I come out and talk about the national conversation,” he said. Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows were seated in the audience and playfully interrupted his opening monologue as they joked about being the “special guest” for the evening.

Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds make an appearance

Stephen Colbert acknowledged the history of the Ed Sullivan theatre in his opening monologue and said that they were “lucky enough to be here for 11 years.” Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds were also seated in the audience and playfully interrupted during the show. Since Stephen spoke about sinkholes in New York in the opening monologue, Neal deGrasse Tyson appeared during the episode to discuss a “interdimensional wormhole.” Neal told Stephen that “your cancellation has created a rift” in late night and added, “If it grows, all of late night television could be destroyed.” Before Neal could complete his thought, Stephen pushed him into the hole and said, “Oh no, it swallowed Neal before we could explain how we were wrong about something.”