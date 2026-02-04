Stephen Colbert backs Bad Bunny for criticising ICE and performing in Spanish at Super Bowl: ‘He is an American citizen’

Bad Bunny made the headlines for calling out ICE and cancelling many of his shows in order to ensure his fans' protection from the organisation.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Bad Bunny and Stephen ColbertStephen Colbert defends Bad Bunny's comments against ICE. (Photo: Instagram/Grammys)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Grammy Awards 2026 have come to a close, and there is definitely a lot to take away from that night of celebration. Records were broken and protests were started, with the latter becoming the talking point of the event. Several artists took time to call out the current Donald Trump administration and the actions of ICE, including Bad Bunny. Now with the internet divided, talk show host Stephen Colbert has sided with the award-winning artist and his decision to speak his mind.

During the award ceremony, Bad Bunny took home several awards, including the coveted Album of the Year. During his acceptance speeches, he demanded for ICE to be “out” and said, “We’re not savages; we’re not animals; we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.” Other artists such as Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber made statements of their own, criticising the immigration department of the country.

ALSO READ:  Jay-Z, Pusha T and Harvey Weinstein named in Epstein files; was part of FBI tip: ‘Victim’s memory was clouded’

Late Show host Stephen Colbert talked about the same during the opening monologue of his latest episode. Along with that, he also addressed the flak Bunny is facing for deciding to play the Super Bowl halftime show completely in Spanish. He said, “The halftime show for this year’s Super Bowl will be a friend of the show, Bad Bunny, who sings almost exclusively in Spanish and is expected to perform in Spanish. The right-wing media has a problem with the booking because he excluded the continental US tour out of fear that ICE could potentially raid the venues, and on Sunday night he blasted the ICE while accepting the Grammys.

He added, “He is just looking out for his fans. The New York Times asked some NFL players what they thought about the decision. One player said, ‘I always think it should be an American. I think they’re trying too hard with this international stuff. ‘I agree, and I bet Bad Bunny agrees too because he is America. He is from Puerto Rico, which is a part of the United States.”

Colbert went on to point out that many foreign artists, such as Shania Twain, Paul McCartney, and The Rolling Stones, have performed at the event, and they were definitely not American.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
Chiranjeevi's 'have a boy' advice for Ram Charan resurfaces as actor welcomes twins
Chiranjeevi and Lavanya Tripathi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Khemchand Singh
How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement