Stephen Colbert backs Bad Bunny for criticising ICE and performing in Spanish at Super Bowl: ‘He is an American citizen’

The Grammy Awards 2026 have come to a close, and there is definitely a lot to take away from that night of celebration. Records were broken and protests were started, with the latter becoming the talking point of the event. Several artists took time to call out the current Donald Trump administration and the actions of ICE, including Bad Bunny. Now with the internet divided, talk show host Stephen Colbert has sided with the award-winning artist and his decision to speak his mind.

During the award ceremony, Bad Bunny took home several awards, including the coveted Album of the Year. During his acceptance speeches, he demanded for ICE to be “out” and said, “We’re not savages; we’re not animals; we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.” Other artists such as Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber made statements of their own, criticising the immigration department of the country.