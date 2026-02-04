Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Stephen Colbert backs Bad Bunny for criticising ICE and performing in Spanish at Super Bowl: ‘He is an American citizen’
Bad Bunny made the headlines for calling out ICE and cancelling many of his shows in order to ensure his fans' protection from the organisation.
The Grammy Awards 2026 have come to a close, and there is definitely a lot to take away from that night of celebration. Records were broken and protests were started, with the latter becoming the talking point of the event. Several artists took time to call out the current Donald Trump administration and the actions of ICE, including Bad Bunny. Now with the internet divided, talk show host Stephen Colbert has sided with the award-winning artist and his decision to speak his mind.
During the award ceremony, Bad Bunny took home several awards, including the coveted Album of the Year. During his acceptance speeches, he demanded for ICE to be “out” and said, “We’re not savages; we’re not animals; we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.” Other artists such as Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber made statements of their own, criticising the immigration department of the country.
Late Show host Stephen Colbert talked about the same during the opening monologue of his latest episode. Along with that, he also addressed the flak Bunny is facing for deciding to play the Super Bowl halftime show completely in Spanish. He said, “The halftime show for this year’s Super Bowl will be a friend of the show, Bad Bunny, who sings almost exclusively in Spanish and is expected to perform in Spanish. The right-wing media has a problem with the booking because he excluded the continental US tour out of fear that ICE could potentially raid the venues, and on Sunday night he blasted the ICE while accepting the Grammys.”
He added, “He is just looking out for his fans. The New York Times asked some NFL players what they thought about the decision. One player said, ‘I always think it should be an American. I think they’re trying too hard with this international stuff. ‘I agree, and I bet Bad Bunny agrees too because he is America. He is from Puerto Rico, which is a part of the United States.”
Colbert went on to point out that many foreign artists, such as Shania Twain, Paul McCartney, and The Rolling Stones, have performed at the event, and they were definitely not American.
