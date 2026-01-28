Stephen Colbert addresses rumoured $13 million deal with Netflix, reveals final episode date: ‘I need a job’

With The Late Show coming to an end in May, host Stephen Colbert addresses rumours about the future of his career.

Stephen ColbertStephen Colbert's journey as The Late Show host is about to end. (Photo: Instagram/Stephen)

The world of comedy and talk shows took a big hit when CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The decision came as a shock to everyone because the show was one of the few TV shows that was still managing to stay afloat. Since them, Colbert has decided to take an axe to the administration as he often goes on explosive rants during his opening monologues. Now during a recent interview, Colbert revealed some important details about his professional future and when the show was actually coming to an end.

Colbert was invited on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he found himself as the interviewee. When Seth tried to talk about The Late Show getting cancelled, Colbert spat out his drink in shock, acting like he didn’t know. He pointed out that while he loved the show and what it did for him, he was certainly going to miss the people who worked on the show with him for over a decade.

He said, “It feels real now. There are just 4 months left in the show, and I love doing it, but what I really love is the people who I do it with. There are people who I have been working with for… I mean, my shoemaker; I have known him since 1988. You can do comedy at a lot of places, but there is no place like the Ed Sullivan Theatre. But it’s really the people, and that’s what I really care about. That is what I am going to miss the most. We will do something together again, but I am not thrilled.”

When asked about his future endeavours, Colbert said that he doesn’t want to close any doors. Seth asked him if the Netflix deal was just a rumour or whether the streaming giants were actually offering him over $13 million (Rs 119 crore). Colbert just said, “Not enough money.” When asked whether he is running for President, Colbert pointed out that with the way things are going, he might get paid more for that, than he would get with the Netflix deal.

He continued joking with Seth and asked him if the Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels, was in the building. He told Seth, “Tell him that I am available in June. I don’t know if he’s still hiring. I need a showman. I mean, I am fine for cash, but Evie (his wife) would want me out of the house. I’d do a Bill Clinton impression.” Seth replied to this by saying, “If I told Lorne Michaels that you would work for scale, that would work.”

Colbert also revealed that the date of the last episode is going to be May 21. He also revealed that he would like to interview the new Pope before he hangs up his boots.

