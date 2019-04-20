Stellan Skarsgard will not be returning for Avengers Endgame

Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgard has said that he will not be seen in upcoming Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame.
The actor, who plays astrophysicist Dr Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also did not appear in last year’s Infinity War.
“I thought it was a one-time thing, but the contract said if they wanted me they could use me for five films, but I didn’t think they’d use me for four so it was a surprise. It was a pleasant surprise because I’ve had a lot of fun on those shoots,” Skarsgard told Metro magazine.
Selvig first appeared in the 2011 film Thor. The 67-year-old actor went on to reprise the role in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).
Actor Tessa Thompson recently revealed that a follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok was in the works at Marvel.