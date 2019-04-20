Stellan Skarsgard will not be returning for Avengers Endgame

Toggle Menu
Stellan Skarsgard, who plays astrophysicist Dr Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also did not appear in last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgard has said that he will not be seen in upcoming Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame.

The actor, who plays astrophysicist Dr Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also did not appear in last year’s Infinity War.

“I thought it was a one-time thing, but the contract said if they wanted me they could use me for five films, but I didn’t think they’d use me for four so it was a surprise. It was a pleasant surprise because I’ve had a lot of fun on those shoots,” Skarsgard told Metro magazine.

Selvig first appeared in the 2011 film Thor. The 67-year-old actor went on to reprise the role in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Actor Tessa Thompson recently revealed that a follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok was in the works at Marvel.

