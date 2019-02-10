Toggle Menu
Stars, royals gather for Baftas 2019

The Favourite leads the BAFTA with 12 nominations, including best picture.

Rami Malek and Glenn Close at at the BAFTA
Rami Malek and Glenn Close at at the BAFTA Nominees Party in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hollywood stars and British royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where The Favourite is living up to its name by leading the race for trophies.

The royal tragi-comedy has 12 nominations, including best picture, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. Olivia Colman is favored to take the best-actress prize for her performance as Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Rami Malik at BAFTA
Actors Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party on February 9. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Glenn Close at BAFTA
Actress Glenn Close poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party on February 9. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Spike Lee at BAFTA
Director Spike Lee, right, and producer Tonya Lewis Lee pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party on February 9. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Eddie Redmayne at BAFTA
Actor Eddie Redmayne poses for photographers on arrival at a BAFTA Fundraising Gala on February 8. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Richard E. Grant at BAFTA
Actors Melissa McCarthy, left, and Richard E. Grant pose for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party on February 9. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Amy Adams
Actress Amy Adams poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Nominees Party on February 9. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, lunar drama First Man, Mexican memoir Roma and the musical melodrama A Star Is Born each received seven nominations for the prizes, which come two weeks before Hollywood’s Academy Awards on February 24.

