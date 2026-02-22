Stars descend on the BAFTA film awards, with One Battle After Another and Sinners leading the race

One Battle After Another has 14 nominations, including best picture and acting nods for five of its cast. Sinners is just behind with 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each have 11 nominations.

By: AP
4 min readLondonUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Sinners and One Battle After Another are the frontrunners in the 2026 BAFTA Awards. (Credit: IMDb)
Politically charged thriller One Battle After Another and blues-steeped epic Sinners lead the race for Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards as the two movies jostle for awards-season supremacy.

Oddsmakers suggest Shakespearean family tragedy Hamnet could beat them to best picture if British film industry voters respond to the emotionally rich story, earthy English setting and intense performances of Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s historical novel.

One Battle has 14 nominations, including best picture and acting nods for five of its cast. Sinners is just behind with 13, while Hamnet and the ping-pong odyssey Marty Supreme each have 11 nominations.

Guillermo del Toro’s reimagining of “Frankenstein” and Norwegian family drama “ Sentimental Value” each got eight nominations.

The British prizes, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, often provide hints about who will win at Hollywood’s Academy Awards, held this year on March 15. In the Oscar nominations, Sinners leads the race with a record 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13.

Stars including Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Glenn Close and Ethan Hawke are expected on the red carpet outside London’s Royal Festival Hall before a black-tie ceremony hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Cumming, who hosts the U.S. version of reality show “The Traitors,” pledged to strike a “balance between celebration and mischief.”

The BAFTA best film nominees are “One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “Sinners” and “Sentimental Value.” The BAFTAs also have a distinctly British accent, with a separate category for best British film. Its 10 nominees include “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” “Pillion,” “I Swear” and “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

Directing contenders are Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle,” Josh Safdie for “Marty Supreme,” Ryan Coogler for “Sinners,” Yorgos Lanthimos for dystopian tragicomedy “Bugonia,” Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value” and Zhao for “Hamnet.” Zhao will be the first female director to win two BAFTAs if she takes the prize. She won the directing award in 2021 for “Nomadland.”

Best leading actor nominees are bookies’ favorite Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another,” Ethan Hawke for Broadway biopic “Blue Moon,” Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners,” Jesse Plemons for “Bugonia” and Robert Aramayo for playing a man with Tourette’s syndrome in biographical drama “I Swear.”

The leading actress category includes the strongly favored Jessie Buckley for her performance as Agnes Hathaway, wife of William Shakespeare, in “Hamnet.” She’s up against Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue,” Chase Infiniti for “One Battle After Another,” Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value” and Emma Stone for “Bugonia.”

“One Battle” actors Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn are all nominated for supporting performances.

The Associated Press was recognized in the best documentary category with a nomination for Mstyslav Chernov’s harrowing Ukraine war portrait “2000 Meters to Andriivka, ” co-produced by the AP and Frontline PBS.

Most BAFTA winners are chosen by 8,500 members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals. Contenders for the Rising Star award – the only prize decided by public vote and a reliable picker of future A-listers – are Infiniti, Aramayo, “Sinners” star Miles Caton and British actors Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

Donna Langley, the U.K.-born chairwoman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, will be awarded the British Academy’s highest honor, the BAFTA fellowship.

The ceremony airs on BBC in the United Kingdom starting at 7 p.m. (1900GMT) and on E! in the U.S. at 8 p.m. EST.

