Star Wars voice actor Tom Kane suffers stroke, loses ability to ‘efficiently communicate’

Tom Kane has also worked on Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls and Call of Duty video game. (Photo: Tom Kane/Facebook)

Voice actor Tom Kane, known for his work on shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Archer, suffered a stroke in October that has left him largely unable to speak.

In a post on Kane’s Facebook page, his daughter Sam shared the details of the incident.

Hi everyone! This is Tom’s daughter, Sam. Our family wanted to share why my dad has been MIA. About two months ago he… Posted by Tom Kane on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

“He had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain. This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now,” the post read.

Tom Kane, who is also known for his work on Cartoon Network’s The Powerpuff Girls and Call of Duty video game, is now receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy in Kansas City in an effort to regain those abilities.

“My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post. Lots of love from our family to yours,” Sam concluded.

She also shared a few recent photographs of Tom Kane.