Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker trailer: The 42 year old saga comes to an end

The trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out and with this film, the trilogy that began in 2015 will come to an end. From the trailer, it looks like the events here pick up after The Last Jedi (2017) as we can see Rey and Kylo Ren preparing for a final battle.

Advertising

This film brings an end to the Skywalker saga that originally began in 1977 with A New Hope. Two trilogies later, the story will come to an end this December.

In this trailer, we see a special cameo appearance by Carrie Fisher. The makers have released the trailer on Fisher’s birth anniversary. The actor who famously played Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies passed away in December 2016.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer also hints that this might be the last of C-3PO.

Advertising

The Star Wars universe will continue to live on, but the storyline that began with Luke Skywalker as the main protagonist will end with Episode 9.

The JJ Abrams directorial stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Jon Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher among others. Abrams returns to the director’s chair after The Force Awakens.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.