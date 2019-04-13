Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker teaser: Rey gets ready for the good fight

The first teaser of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped recently and it has the fans excited for obvious reasons. After all, this is going to be the war to end all the wars.

The shot opens with Rey and we hear a voiceover giving her strength, soon she lights up her saber. A Jedi in making, or in full bloom? For the answer, we will have to wait for the release of the film.

We also catch a glimpse of BB-8 in the clip, who seems to have developed a new friendship with the droid D-o. Looks like everyone is teaming up to fight the good fight against the dark forces.

Kylo Ren also makes a dashing entry, fighting off the enemies and putting them to the ground in a truly dramatic fashion. Late Carrie Fisher, who passed away in 2016, is also seen briefly in the teaser hugging Rey tightly.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will mark the end of a new series of movies that was first introduced to the audience in 2015. “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight,” says Luke Skywalker’s voice as he prepares Rey and the viewers for the battle of ages.

Helmed by JJ Abrams with a script by the filmmaker and Chris Terrio, the movie features Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill among others in pivotal roles.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled for a December 20 release.