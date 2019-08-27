Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D23 teaser: Will Rey embrace the dark side?

Another teaser of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was screened at D23 Expo recently and it was released online on Monday. The video is described as a sizzle reel, and is longer than the teaser that was released in April.

The film continues the story of Rey, and we also know it wraps up the saga of Skywalkers. The trailer is all about the legacy of the entire franchise, or at least the main storyline. The Resistance will fight against the tyranny of the First Order one last time.

Rey, who it is hinted may embrace the dark side but that is likely a misdirection, will face her enemy — Kylo Ren, who is now the Supreme Leader of the First Order after killing Snoke.

The imprint of previous two films is all over the clip. If The Last Jedi broke away from many of franchise’s tropes, The Rise of Skywalker is embracing it. It is not clear whether this was always the plan or the writers course-corrected after the fan backlash to Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi.

JJ Abrams, who also helmed the first film in the trilogy, has directed Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. He has also penned the script with Chris Terrio.

The Rise of Skywalker features a large ensemble cast. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd reprise their roles from The Last Jedi.

Billy Dee Williams returns to play Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy, as does Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine, former emperor of the Galactic Empire, whose voice is heard in the trailer.

Naomi Ackie, Richard E Grant, and Keri Russell are the newcomers.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20, 2019.