Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker new teaser: Rey gets ready for the final battle

A new TV spot from the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, is out. For the last few weeks, the marketing machine of Disney and Lucasfilm have been teasing the film as though it were the conclusion of the Star Wars franchise. And like Avengers: Endgame and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it is in a way.

The film will end the Skywalker saga that kicked off in the first ever Star Wars movie in 1977. However, we will keep having Star Wars movies as long as they are profitable for Disney and they will cover other stories in the vast galaxy far, far away.

The latest TV spot is titled ‘Celebrate’ and it really does celebrate the Skywalker lineage and being a Jedi, something that The Last Jedi deliberately stayed away from. We also see the Skywalker lightsaber.

JJ Abrams, who also helmed the first film in the trilogy, The Force Awakens, will direct The Rise of Skywalker. Rian Johnson had helmed The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker features a large ensemble cast. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd reprise their roles from The Last Jedi. Naomi Ackie, Richard E Grant, and Keri Russell join the franchise with this film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s synopsis reads, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters on December 20.

