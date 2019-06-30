Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker felt like an end to playing Rey: Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may feel like a “satisfying end” to her character Rey, but the actor said no one knows what the future holds.

The 27-year-old actor, who reprises the role in the last installment of the Skywalker saga, said there are many characters in the beloved sci-fi franchise that are waiting to be explored.

“I can’t actually imagine it right now. The ending to ‘Rise of Skywalker’… ‘Rise of the Skywalker?’ ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ – sorry, jet lag – it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.

“There are so many characters in the ‘Star Wars’ world who’ve never been explored. There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? An opportunity might present itself. I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, ‘What about going forward?’ Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series,” Ridley told Vulture.

The Rise of Skywalker is slated to be released in US theatres on December 20.