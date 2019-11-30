Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker featurette gives a nostalgic behind-the-scenes look at the franchise

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

A new Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker featurette has been released by Lucasfilm. The Rise of Skywalker concludes the sequel trilogy and also the entire saga of the Skywalkers.

The featurette is a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from all the Star Wars movies. The Rise of Skywalker’s marketing is focusing on making it as the grand denouement of the franchise, even though we know a lot more Star Wars movies are in development. Just that they will not be related to the Skywalkers.

The Rise of Skywalker features a large ensemble cast. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd reprise their roles from The Last Jedi. Naomi Ackie, Richard E Grant, and Keri Russell join the franchise with this film.

Billy Dee Williams returns to don his role of Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy, as does Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine, former emperor of the Galactic Empire and the primary antagonist of the original trilogy.

JJ Abrams is the director here as he returns from the first film in the trilogy, The Force Awakens. Rian Johnson has helmed the second one, The Last Jedi. Abrams has penned the film with Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s synopsis reads, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd