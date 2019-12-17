Stars Wars The Rise of Skywalker early reactions: ‘Everything you want and more’

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20. Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

The world premiere of Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was held on Tuesday in Los Angeles. And looking at the reactions, it is safe to assume that the movie has largely received a positive response.

Fandango’s Managing Editor Erik Davis called the film “epic.”

“Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story,” he tweeted.

Gizmodo said the film would evoke mixed reactions. Gizmodo film critic Germain Lussier shared on Twitter, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more. Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing. I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it.”

Entertainment anchor Jake Hamilton said Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was dark and scary, but also hopeful and beautiful.

Vanity Fair correspondent Anthony Breznican tweeted, “When people talk about #StarWars, they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with. #TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it.”

Slashfilm founder Peter Sciretta said Star Wars fans will be absolutely thrilled with the concluding chapter.

Screenrants Rob Keyes wrote on Twitter, “Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too.”

Mashable’s editor Angie J Han tweeted, “#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to ponder. some faves: jannah, d-0, finn of course. and what a lovely send off for our general leia.”

However, Cinemablend’s Eric Eisenberg found the movie lacking and wrote, “There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker.”

Variety’s Adam B Vary gave his take on the film and wrote, “I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though.”

Filmmaker Ava Duvernay tweeted, “Wow! #TheRiseOfSkywalker.”

The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan shared his two cents on the movie, “Rise of Skywalker could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker posted on Twitter, “It’s amazing. #lastjedi haters will be very pleased. #RiseOfSkywalker.”

Starring Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and Keri Russell among others, Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

