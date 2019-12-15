Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker clip shows Rey using Jedi mind trick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theatres on December 20. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theatres on December 20.

A new clip from the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker has Rey showing off her mind trick. The video was shown off at a Fortnite event and director JJ Abrams unveiled it.

It begins with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) making their way through a First Order ship when they encounter two Stormtroopers. Rey then uses her mind trick to convince the Stormtroopers that they are not dangerous after all. Force-capable individuals can theoretically use the mind trick. Other notable practitioner is Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Rise of Skywalker is shaping up to be pretty much the conclusion of the Star Wars franchise as we know it. Specifically, it will wrap up the tale of the Skywalkers that began with 1977’s original Star Wars.

Adam Driver, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd reprise their roles from The Last Jedi. Naomi Ackie, Richard E Grant, and Keri Russell join the franchise with this film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s synopsis reads, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

