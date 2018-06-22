Star Wars spinoffs on hold at Lucasfilm

Solo: A Star Wars Story is performing dismally at the box office. Solo: A Star Wars Story is performing dismally at the box office.

Solo: A Star Wars Story’s disastrous box office performance may not be without its consequences. The future of Star Wars spinoffs is now uncertain. Source have told Collider that the development on future spinoffs is now on hold following the box office failure of Solo. Solo: A Star Wars Story has earned 344 million dollars worldwide till now, after almost a month at the box office. This is shockingly low for a Star Wars film. It is also a rarity for Disney, whose other franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pixar are now dominating the global box office.

Reportedly, now the executives at Lucasfilm are focusing on Star Wars: Episode IX, which is scheduled to hit theatres next year. The publication further reports that an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie was in development, but it is no longer the case and the people involved with the project have called it quits.

Disney and Lucasfilm project Solo: A Star Wars Story had had production troubles. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the directors who were initially hired to helm the project, quit when the production was well underway, prompting Lucasfilm to hire Ron Howard willy-nilly. Everybody related to the film was counting on the popularity of Han Solo to sort them out, but Alden Ehrenreich’s casting was another cause for film’s bad PR. The fans of the character said he looks nothing like Harrison Ford, and he is too short.

The concerted fan backlash received by The Last Jedi may also have affected Solo Star Wars’ business. The film received mixed to positive reviews. It holds a 71% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door.”

