Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker earns 176 million dollars in opening weekend

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have divided critics, but it is winning the love of the audience. Its opening weekend collection in its domestic market (North America) is 175.5 million dollars, according to Box Office Mojo. While this is impressive, it is much lower than Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ 248 million dollars and Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s 220 million dollars.

The Rise of Skywalker holds a 57 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

JJ Abrams directorial Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concludes the nine-film Star Wars’ Skywalker saga that began with A New Hope in 1977. Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams are part of the film’s cast.

Abrams has penned the movie with Chris Terrio. John Williams, who also created the theme of Star Wars, has given the musical score to the film.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3.5 stars to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Shubhra wrote, “The film opens on a brisk note. Rey (Ridley) is hard at work, being trained under the kindly but firm eye of Princess Leia (Fisher). Soon enough she and her mates, crack pilot Poe (Isaac) and ex-stormtrooper Finn (Boyega) are out and about, taxed with saving the universe from the evil intentions of the Dark Lord of Sith (Mcdiarmid) and his icy lieutenant (Grant). But before Rey gets to her target, she has to contend with Kylo Ren (Driver), who seems to stand between her and her destiny. Or is he?”

She added, “This is just the bare bones of a film stuffed with overused Star Wars tropes-and-plotlines you can think of, but what Abrams does is to keep things moving very swiftly. How different can one space chase be from another? Why, by making at least one absolutely spectacular: the screen explodes in an orange ball of fire, and you exhale, just at that very minute.”

