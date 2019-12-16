Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker actor Adam Driver: I think Kylo Ren’s overall journey is interesting

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.

Adam Driver reprises the role of antagonist Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Ren assassinated the Supreme Leader Snoke in a big surprise in the previous installment Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and took over the First Order, the authoritarian regime similar to the Galactic Empire in the original trilogy.

He will face Rey (Daisy Ridley) in a climactic duel that has been teased in the promos and trailers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The duel will also cap off the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.

Talking about about the evolution of Kylo Ren, Adam Driver recalled director JJ Abrams underlining the difference between Darth Vader and Kylo Ren to him.

Driver said, “JJ Abrams said to me when we met for the first time that I should imagine a journey of a character where it’s almost the opposite of Darth Vader, where Vader starts off as confident, experienced and over the course of three films is chipped away until he’s at his most vulnerable. Abrams had the idea of starting Kylo Ren at his most vulnerable and his most susceptible and gradually having him become more and more hardened with experience and going deeper and deeper into the Dark Side. I liked that idea, and the character has evolved that way. The way J.J. explained it, I really liked playing with—someone who starts as a child almost and becomes a man over the course of three movies.”

He added, “He becomes closer to his convictions, becomes more assured about his choices, but has metaphorically and physically killed his father to become his own person. That’s where we start the third movie. I think Kylo’s overall journey is interesting because it’s so the opposite of what an audience is used to seeing on the Dark Side. It really opened my imagination as an actor.”

Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams also star in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

JJ Abrams has penned the screenplay with Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

