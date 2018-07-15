Star Wars legend Mark Hamill reveals his favourite Batman

Mark Hamill’s distinctive Joker voice is considered iconic. Mark Hamill’s distinctive Joker voice is considered iconic.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars movies and voicing the Joker in Batman animated series, animated movies and games, has declared who is his favourite Batman actor. No, it is not Christian Bale or Ben Affleck or any live-action Batman. It is none other than Kevin Conroy, the voice-actor who is by far the most well-known voice for the caped crusader. He played the masked vigilante through only his voice but gave the DC icon a gravitas and solemnity that is now widely associated with him.

Conroy’s Batman voice, a rich, measured baritone, is as well-known as Hamill’s manic and gleeful Joker voice. They are polar opposites and perfectly complement each other. Both the actors have worked together extensively in various animated series, countless animated movies and video-games.

In an introduction Hamill has written for the book The Joker: A Visual History of the Clown Prince of Crime by Daniel Wallace, Hamill says, “They say a hero is only as good as his villain and I believe the reverse is also true. And I had the best: Kevin Conroy. With his effortless and distinct characterizations of Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, he will always be my Batman and a loyal friend.” Hamill posted the images of the introduction on his Twitter handle.

Conroy replied to his tweet, “You deserve all the praise you’ve received. You’re brilliant in the role and I know you make me a better Batman. You’re the best!”

In another tweet, Hamill had shared, the post read, “It was truly an honor to be entrusted to play the character in the original Batman:TAS back in ’92. I had no idea at the time the impact it would have on my career or how it would be received by Bat-fans worldwide- but it’s the gift that keeps on giving! 🃏.”

