Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Ever imagined what it would be like to live in the world of your favourite Disney movie? At Disneyland, it is possible.

As a part of D23 Expo 2019, indianexpress.com got the chance to experience Disney’s newest attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a land that transports guests to Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu. It will take you to the world of George Lucas’ films that you have adored for years.

Here’s what you should look out for at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Droid Depot: Ever thought of owning a droid? Well, here’s your chance. At Droid Depot, guests can buy a droid or even get them customised. The depot is sort of a factory where guests can make their droid. And if they want, they can also accessorise.

Savi’s Workshop: At Galaxy Edge’s Savi’s workshop, you can get a customised lightsaber. The store has four varieties of lightsabers – Peace and Justice, Power and Control, Element Nature, and Protection and Defence. After you have chosen the kind of saber you want, you will receive a cloisonné pin. Later, you would be able to select the heart of your lightsaber—the kyber crystal which is available in red, blue, green and violet. Isn’t that exciting?

Oga’s Cantina: If you are fond of parties or a lively environment, Cantina is the place to go. You will find DJ R-3X, a former Starspeeder 3000 pilot, playing some foot-tapping numbers to get you in the party mood. And mind you, it is not a regular bar. Every drink is customised as per customer’s choice, giving it a very Star Wars feel. But for the experience, don’t forget to carry your photo ID.

Meet and greet Chewbacca: Disneyland is a place where your favourite characters come alive. At Galaxy’s Edge, you might just meet Chewbacca while you stroll around the park. As you move on, you might cross paths with Storm Troopers and Darth Vader as well.

Milk Stand: Wondered what does the blue milk and green milk taste like? Well, you can find the drinks at the park for a reasonable price. As per the attendant at the stand, 75% of people like blue milk more than green milk.

Millennium Falcon: What’s the point of being at Disneyland if you cannot take a ride? If you are someone who loves rollercoaster experiences or games, you will fall in love with Millennium Falcon.

The ride enables you to take on a mission. Six members will take their seats in the spaceship as pilots, gunners and engineers. And as soon as they are buckled up, they go on a mission to kill the bad guys. It’s one of the most exciting rides in Disneyland.

Another ride called Star Wars: Rise of The Resistance will open by January 2020.

At the moment, Star Wars’ Galaxy Edge is open at Disneyland in California. It will soon open at Disneyworld in Florida.