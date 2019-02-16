Star Wars Episode IX wraps up filming

The filming on Star Wars: Episode IX has wrapped. The third film in the third trilogy in the main Star Wars continuity, Episode IX still does not have a title. It follows the adventures of Rey, Finn, Poe and others after the events of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Advertising

JJ Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens, has co-written and directed Episode IX. He posted a photo on his Twitter account showing Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, who play the roles of Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron respectively. Abrams captioned the photo, “It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

The Last Jedi was directed by Rian Johnson. While the film was a critical and commercial success, it came under fire by many fans who thought it was too far removed from the long established franchise tropes.

The Last Jedi ended its worldwide box office at 1.33 billion dollars. While this is a huge sum by any measure, it fell well short of The Force Awakens, which had earned over 2 billion dollars by the time it exited theatres. The Force Awakens is also the highest domestic performer in the history of Hollywood box office, earning over 936 million dollars just in North America.

Episode IX brings back the sequel trilogy’s ensemble cast. Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd star. Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant join the franchise with this film in undisclosed roles. Star Wars veterans Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams also return, with Williams reprising his iconic role of Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy.

The Last Jedi ended with Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren taking over the First Order and Rey realising her considerable powers as the titular last Jedi. The film set up a titanic showdown between the Resistance and the First Order.

Advertising

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for a release on December 20, 2019.