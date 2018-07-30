Star Wars Episode IX cast announced: Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher return

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to be released in December 2019. Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to be released in December 2019.

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX. Episode IX will be the sequel to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the final installment in the Star Wars trilogy. The filming of the sequel is all set to begin on August 1 in London’s Pinewood Studios. JJ Abrams, who helmed The Force Awakens, will return to direct Episode IX. Abrams has co-written the screenplay with Chris Terrio.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billie Lourd return for the film. Billy Dee Williams will reprise the role of Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy.

The late actress Carrie Fisher will play the role of Leia Organa through previously unused footage from The Force Awakens. Abrams says, “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honour Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018

Episode IX will continue the story of Rey and other protagonists after the events of The Last Jedi. Legendary composer John Williams, who has been involved in every Star Wars film, will also return. Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Michelle Rejwan will produce the film.

