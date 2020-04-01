Star Wars actor Andrew Jack passes away following coronavirus complications

Andrew Jack was 76. Andrew Jack was 76.

Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack has passed away due to complications arising from coronavirus. He was 76.

The actor died in a Surrey hospital on Tuesday, BBC reported.

Unfortunately, Jack didn’t have his wife by his bedside during his last moments as she was quarantined in Australia after returning from a trip to New Zealand.

Andrew Jack appeared in movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Recently, country singer Joe Diffie passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. He was only 61.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Indira Varma, Colton Underwood, Debi Mazar and Jon Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan among others have been tested positive for coronavirus.

