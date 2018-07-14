Stan Lee remembers late Steve Ditko

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko co-created one of the most popular comic-book characters, Spider-Man. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko co-created one of the most popular comic-book characters, Spider-Man.

Stan Lee has honoured late Steve Ditko. In a video Lee posted on Twitter, he said, “I cannot let the week go without commenting on Steve Ditko. Steve was certainly one of the most important creators in the comic book business. His talent was indescribable. I worked with him for many years and was always impressed with how he saw everything in terms of photos and pictures and movement and scenes. He told a story like a fine movie director would.”

Steve Dikto was found dead on June 29. He was 90. Ditko is best known for co-creating Spider-Man and creating Doctor Strange in the 1960s. Unlike other, more grown-up sort of superheroes, Spider-Man is a teenager with teenage problems like girls, homework, and school-related issues. The character grew up in Stan Lee’s imagination when he was thinking to create a superhero targeted at teenagers. But it was Steve Ditko who gave it the classic final look (in US flag colours) that is so loved around the world.

Remembering Sturdy Steve Ditko – Stan pic.twitter.com/gpmbSF9s5S — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) July 13, 2018

Tom Holland, who plays the role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, had also tweeted his respects a few days ago. He had written, “We all want to leave our mark on the world – this guy crushed it. He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine! Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you.”

We all want to leave our mark on the world – this guy crushed it.

He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine!

Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you #SteveDitko — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) July 8, 2018

Ditko also had a couple of stints at DC Comics and DC Comics writer and executive Paul Levitz described Ditko’s art as “unlike anything else being published by DC at the time.”

“Today, the Marvel family mourns the loss of Steve Ditko,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. “Steve transformed the industry and the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/UBZQWpF79i — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 7, 2018

Filmmaker Edgar Wright wrote on his Twitter account, “RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd