Stan and Ollie trailer: This biopic of Laurel and Hardy is an untold story of their lives

Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly star as Laurel and Hardy in the upcoming biopic Stan and Ollie. Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly star as Laurel and Hardy in the upcoming biopic Stan and Ollie.

Laurel and Hardy defined the early years of Hollywood comedy with their slapstick routine. Their perfect comic timing made them stars and their lives on screen left a legacy that is unmatched. Jon S. Baird’s upcoming biographical film Stan & Ollie takes the viewers behind the scenes and introduces us to Stan Laurel (Steve Coogan) and Oliver Hardy (John C. Reilly).

The trailer opens with Laurel and Hardy shooting for a movie and we are then told that they are embarking on a tour to Britain. We are also told in the trailer that the duo is facing a rough patch as their material is starting to get stale. Their personal differences are also starting to create a rift between the duo. Hardy’s declining health has also become a subject of worry and this is a major concern for his wife as well. Shirley Henderson plays Lucille Hardy and Nina Arianda as Ida Kitaeva Laurel and have a double act of their own as they support their husbands through this journey.

Stan and Ollie is written by Jeff Pope.

Watch the trailer of Stan and Ollie here:

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, popularly known as the comic duo Laurel and Hardy, appeared as a team in over 100 films, which included some silent films as well. Their style of comedy was quite slapstick in nature and was loved by the audience. They had individual careers before they teamed up together.

Stan and Ollie releases on January 11, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd