Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film to Argentina 1985

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR had been nominated in two categories at the 80th Golden Globe Awards -- Best Non-English Language Film, and Best Original Song.

Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in Best Non English Language Film category.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film to Argentina 1985
Director SS Rajamouli’s historical epic RRR could not win the Golden Globe award for the Best Non-English Language Film. It was competing against Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front; Argentina’s Argentina, 1985 (the winner); Belgium’s Close; and South Korea’s Decision to Leave. RRR previously won in the Best Original Song category, for “Naatu Naatu.”

The Golden Globes are an important precursor to the Oscars. The event was telecast after a gap of one year, in which it was largely blacklisted by the industry in light of serious accusations in relation with behind-the-scenes diversity and a lack of transparency in the selection process. Now in its 80th edition, the Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and featured several major industry figures in attendance.

Also read |Lagaan to RRR: Rajamouli’s Raj-era spectacle doesn’t need cricket — it relies on a shrunken, majoritarian nationalism

Representing RRR at the event were Rajamouli, and his two stars — Jr NTR and Ram Charan — who were joined by fellow nominee, composer MM Keeravani. Set in the 1930s, RRR is a fictional account of two real-life freedom fighters, whose paths cross during a fight against the British empire.

Indian films (and talent) have been making a mark at the Golden Globes going as far back as 1957, when V Shantaram’s Do Aankhen Barah Haath won the equivalent of the Best Non-English Language Film Award. Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi wasn’t an Indian production, but it was submitted as a Foreign Language Film at the 40th Golden Globes, and ended up winning. The legendary AR Rahman won the Globe for Best Original Score, for his work on Danny Boyle’s eventual Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. He was also nominated was nominated again the following year, for his score for Boyle’s 127 Hours.

Also read |Golden Globes 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will SS Rajamouli’s RRR win two trophies at the ceremony?

RRR has had a dream run in the United States awards circuit. The film received a moderately successful theatrical release in the States earlier this year, but became a cult phenomenon when the Hindi version landed on Netflix. Through word of mouth alone, it emerged as a streaming hit, and subsequently entered the conversation for year-end awards.

The film scored five nods at the Critics Choice Awards in addition to its two nominations at the Golden Globes. It has been shortlisted at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs, despite not being submitted as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. Thanks to a sustained campaign led by Rajamouli himself — the filmmaker spent several weeks promoting the movie in the US — the film gained further momentum. Rajamouli won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, while RRR found spots on many American critics’ top 10 lists.

All eyes are now on January 24, when the Oscar nominations will be announced. The BAFTA nominations will be announced on January 19.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 08:26 IST
