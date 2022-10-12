scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Spirited teaser: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell give a delightful spin to A Christmas Carol

Ryan Reynolds shared the teaser of his upcoming film, Spirited, which stars Will Ferrell.

Ryan ReynoldsRyan Reynolds and Will Ferrell will star in a new film, Spirited.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell promise yet another interpretation of the Victorian novel, A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens. In this light-hearted musical, Reynolds plays the role of Clint Briggs, a variation of Dickens’ Scrooge, while Ferrell takes on the role of the ghost of Christmas Present. However, there is a delightful twist as the film spins the novel on its head and examines the story from the perspective of the ghosts instead. So, we see Briggs looking at the ghost’s past, present and future.

Other cast members in the musical ensemble include Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock. Produced by Maximum Effort and Gloria Sanchez Productions, the upcoming Apple TV Plus original feature has been co-written by Sean Anders and John Morris.

Ryan Reynolds decided to present the trailer of Spirited as a gift to his ‘frenemy’ Hugh Jackman on his birthday. He captioned his post, “Happy Birthday, Hugh. This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing. But at least there’s Will and Octavia!”

Spirited will release in theatres on November 11 and on Apple on November 18.

