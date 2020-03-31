Spike Lee shares his unmade film’s script online during quarantine time

Spike Lee is set to serve as the jury head of currently postponed Cannes International Film Festival. (Photo: Spike Lee/Instagram) Spike Lee is set to serve as the jury head of currently postponed Cannes International Film Festival. (Photo: Spike Lee/Instagram)

Filmmaker Spike Lee, who is spending his time in quarantine like the rest of the world due to coronavirus, shared the script of his unmade film Jackie Robinson with his fans.

The film, which was supposed to be his tribute to the baseball legend, was a passion project of the director. He wrote the script in 1996.

Lee said he originally wanted Denzel Washington to star in the film but the actor felt he was too old to play Robinson.

“Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC. I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON. You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace, Light And Love,” Lee said in an Instagram post.

“Hope you enjoy it. If not, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made,” he added.

The director is set to serve as the jury head of currently postponed Cannes International Film Festival.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.