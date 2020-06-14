Spike Lee apologises for supporting Woody Allen

Spike Lee says that his words supporting Woody Allen were “wrong.” (Photo: Spike Lee/Instagram) Spike Lee says that his words supporting Woody Allen were “wrong.” (Photo: Spike Lee/Instagram)

Spike Lee has offered an apology for his defence of filmmaker Woody Allen. He apologised for his comments from his Twitter handle and said, explicitly, that his words were “wrong.”

Lee’s tweet read, “I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can’t Be Minimized.-Truly, Spike Lee.”

In an interview with New York City radio station WOR’s talk show Lee had said, “I’d just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker and this cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think when we look back on it we are going to see that — short of killing somebody — I don’t know that you can just erase somebody like they never existed.”

He added, “Woody is a friend of mine, a fellow Knick fan, so I know he’s going through it right now.”

Allen was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually molesting her. He has denied the allegations several times. In 1992, he said in a statement, “This is an unconscionable and gruesomely damaging manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving motives.”

Meanwhile, Lee’s war drama Da 5 Bloods is currently streaming on Netflix. The film, which explores the topical issues like racial discrimination, has received glowing reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta rated the movie 4.5 out of 5 and wrote, “Da 5 Blood is a non-stop riotous mix of a war drama, a western, a study of crime and redemption, a savage satire, an actioner, laced with a strong emotional quotient. And the whole is a huge punch in the gut. Lee’s purpose is as clear as it has always been, and he starts as he means to go on, picking on salient historical points.”

