Spies in Disguise new trailer: Will Smith, Tom Holland team up in this animated film

The latest trailer of Will Smith and Tom Holland starrer Spies in Disguise is out and it looks like a fun animated film. The first trailer introduced us to Will Smith’s Agent Sterling but here, we get to know more about his world and also about his journey from a human to a bird.

Tom Holland plays Walter, the genius who is trying to create the perfect disguise for spies.

Watch the trailer of Spies in Disguise here:

The film was commissioned by Fox but after their merger with Disney, it will be distributed by Disney. The film is loosely based on Lucas Martell’s animated short Pigeon: Impossible.

Spies in Disguise looks like a fun take on spy movies, but this time with a touch of animated drama.

Alongside Will Smith and Tom Holland, the film also features the voices of Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn and Karen Gillan among others. This year, Smith has already appeared in Aladdin and will soon be seen in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man. He is also a part of the next Bad Boys film. Holland has Spider-Man: Far From Home up for release on July 4.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, Spies in Disguise releases in December 2019.