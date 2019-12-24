Will Smith brought so much enthusiasm to Lance Sterling: Spies in Disguise actor Tom Holland

Spies in Disguise releases on December 27, 2019. Spies in Disguise releases on December 27, 2019.

Spies in Disguise is an animated spy-comedy featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland. Directed by debutants Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the film is based on Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible.

Smith voices Lance Sterling, a super spy who protects the world from grave threats. He has a young scientist Walter Beckett (Holland) to design gadgets that aid in his missions. Sterling accidentally drinks an experimental “biodynamic concealment” liquid formulated by Beckett and turns into a pigeon.

Now, Sterling has to save the world, as a pigeon, from the machinations of Ben Mendelsohn’s terrorist Killian.

Tom Holland recently underlined the differences between the two main characters. He said, “One of the cool differences about our two characters is that Lance is obviously so into action and beating people up and fighting and being a super spy. Whereas Walter is very much more the guy who wants to help people and, yes, get the job done, but do it in a way with no casualties and he has this one device called the Kitty Glitter which basically explodes glitter everywhere and calms people down to the point where they don’t want to do bad stuff anymore. Whereas Lance just wants a grenade.”

He added, “So it’s quite fun to see the banter back and forth with Will and I where we’re arguing about using a grenade or oil slick or kitty glitter or the inflatable hug–all these different kinds of quirky, amazing gadgets–so it’s a lot of fun.”

Tom Holland also spoke about his Spies in Disguise co-star Will Smith. “What he does is so great. He brings such enthusiasm, such an effervescent energy to his character that is so infectious you can’t help but laugh at everything he says. Especially when he’s a pigeon, because Will has such a recognizable voice. Like if you played a short clip of him, you’d say, ‘Oh, that’s Will Smith,’ and seeing him as pigeon is just really funny,” he said.

Spies in Disguise’s synopsis reads, “Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.”

Spies in Disguise releases in India on December 27, 2019.

