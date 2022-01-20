Spider-Man villain Green Goblin aka Willem Dafoe showers praise on Tom Holland: ‘He was incredible’

Willem Dafoe is considered to be one of the finest living actors the world has seen. Over the years, Dafoe has given consistent, path-breaking performances in movies like At Eternity’s Gate, The Lighthouse, The Florida Project and Platoon among more. And his recent acclaim is coming from playing the iconic villain Green Goblin in MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In fact, Dafoe has two releases of late, which have both impressed critics and fans alike. His turn in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley has been creating some Oscar buzz for the actor (Dafoe has been nominated four times for the coveted trophy, but is yet to win one), while the new Spider-Man movie has been breaking box office records ever since its release.

Dafoe had first played Green Goblin in the 2002 Spider-Man movie which had Tobey Maguire donning the Peter Parker character and his superhero avatar. Almost two decades later, Dafoe was once again seen as Green Goblin in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speaking about his experience of making the feature during a chat with GQ, the versatile Dafoe said, “It was a continuation of what I had done a long time ago, and I liked the people, they’re real believers in what they’re doing.”

He had especially good things to say about Holland, stating, “I admire greatly his discipline and his commitment to the role. And physically, he was incredible.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only saw Dafoe returning to the franchise, but also marked the comeback of its previous villains such as Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Dr Otto Octavius.