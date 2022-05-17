Spiderhead trailer: Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this Netflix film

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming film Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, is out, and it will remind viewers of Black Mirror. The trailer introduces us to a universe where Hemsworth’s character Steve Abnesti is conducting drug trials on people, including Teller, and as soon as they are administered the drug, they lose control of themselves.

The drug trials are being conducted on prisoners and the facility is a new prison for them. Here, they can be themselves, until they have the drug. “Your presence in this facility while technically a punishment is a privilege,” says Hemsworth’s Steve.

The film is helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

The synopsis of Spiderhead reads, “In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.”

The Netflix film, which will release on June 17, is based on George Saunders’ short story Escape From Spiderhead, which was published in The New Yorker.