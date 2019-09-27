Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web in works at Sony

Sony Pictures is expanding its Spider-Man universe with a new spin-off on Madame Web.

According to Collider, screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are penning the script for the film.

The duo are also behind Morbius, Jared Leto’s Spider-Man spinoff about a living vampire.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.

The character was introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 comics.

Apart from Morbius, which releases on July 31, 2020, Sony is working on Venom 2, featuring Tom Hardy and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse projects.

News of “Madame Web” spin-off comes weeks after Sony’s high-profile split with Marvel Studios over the use of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.