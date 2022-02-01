Spider-Man No Way Home writers explain Matt Murdock’s short cameo: ‘Didn’t want to do things that would distract’

There was no dearth of exciting cameos in the MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home and while the film just gave us one treat after another, one of the earliest surprises for fans was the friendly appearance of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. He appears when Peter finds himself in legal trouble after being accused of killing Mysterio, but his cameo certainly opened the door for many more Daredevil appearances in future Marvel movies. While this film just featured a cameo, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers recently revealed that there was “absolutely” a discussion about expanding his role.

In an interview on the podcast The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith, McKenna and Sommers said that they were tempted to expand the role of Matt Murdock but “that was the challenge with this movie: bringing all these other characters in.” Sommers said, “We love these characters, and you would love to see them do all kinds of stuff, but the question is, what is there room for? I could watch any of these characters we brought in just do a whole other movie by themselves or in some various combination, but we have to, ultimately, service the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man, no matter how tempting it is.”

Also Read | Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have broken this Guinness World Record with Spider-Man No Way Home

He revealed that they “didn’t want to do things that would distract from the story of our Peter and our Spider-Man.” Talking about Matt, he said, “So absolutely, once we knew we were gonna have Matt Murdock, it’s like, ‘He could do this, he could do that, that would be so cool, wouldn’t that be great?’ But ultimately, we always had to pull back on a lot of things to just make sure we maintained our focus.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured various characters from previous Spider-Man movies led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and was like a culmination of the current chapter of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The film also featured Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch.

It has been rumoured that Charlie Cox might reprise his role in Marvel series She-Hulk, which is being led by Tatiana Maslany.