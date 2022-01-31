Spider-Man No Way Home writer reveals why Tony Stark wasn’t in the movie, answers if we will see Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man again

Ever since Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark snapped Thanos and his forces out of existence in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been asking and even demanding his return. Tony was a central figure in the MCU, and without him the cinematic universe seems incomplete somehow.

And even after his death, Tony continues to cast a huge shadow over the MCU.

Yes, it is true that he may have perished while obliterating Thanos and his army due to the damage caused to his body while wielding all the Infinity Stones simultaneously, but just because he is dead that is not necessarily not the end of the road for the character. That shouldn’t stop Tony from making an appearance in MCU again since the multiverse is now a reality now.

For instance, the current timeline’s Loki was choked to death by the Mad Titan, but we saw the Loki from immediately after the Battle of New York having all new adventures in the series of the same name.

Many MCU fans were thus slightly disappointed that Tony did not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, for a movie based wholly on a rip in the multiverse may have been a great opportunity for a Tony cameo, especially considering he was a mentor to Peter Parker.

One of the No Way Home writers, Chris McKenna, was asked the same on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast. It turns out Marvel is really done with Tony, despite the character’s importance. Also, while he was important in Peter Parker’s life, he was not really Uncle Ben.

“Honestly, that’s like a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t really like constantly invoking… I mean, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame, which we dealt with in Far From Home. But I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well. And I think what we started realizing as we were writing this is that he wasn’t the Uncle Ben. I mean, he was a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a photo of Peter and it seems to be the final moral impetus to have him risk everything to try to reset the balance of the universe,” he said.

McKenna added, “But I think in writing this we started realizing that we had an opportunity here to tell a different story for Peter Parker that by the end of this movie, maybe, is a different origin story than everyone else has assumed up to this point. And I don’t think having Tony there would have done anything. I think we start realizing that the moral impetus, the guide post of his life is May. And that for the first time he is tested about whether he can actually truly live up to this code that she’s instilled in him. That is what this Peter Parker story is all about.”

Interestingly, it was Tony himself who brought Spidey into MCU, by hiring a young Peter Parker for his battle against Captain America-led faction in Civil War. Since then, Tony had been a father-figure to Peter, who also provided him with advanced Stark technology for his Spidey suits.

That being said, you can never say never for Downey Jr and Marvel Studios can come to an agreement over a future cameo somewhere down the line. There were earlier reports suggesting that he may reprise Tony in the Iron Heart series.

Meanwhile, there are rumours and even an image purporting to be set photo suggesting Tom Cruise might essay the character of Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.