Spider-Man No Way Home writer reveals the Tom Holland-starrer’s multiversal connection with Loki finale

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie when we saw the ramifications of MCU’s multiverse. But before this, Tom Hiddleston-starrer Disney+ show Loki had proved in its very first episode that multiverse exists.

One of the two main characters in the show, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), was actually a “variant” of Loki, his equivalent from another reality.

Erik Sommers, one of the writers on Spider-Man: No Way Home, says that both Loki and No Way Home involved multiverse and the fact that they were released within months of each other was a ‘coincidence’.

“We were already down this road when that ‘Loki’ finale happened. We all felt like, this really helps. This is great, because it shows that there is trouble in the multiverse,” he told The Wrap.

He added that he is not sure whether the events of the film, which directly lead to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, are occurring at the same time as Loki finale, in which the so-called Sacred Timeline goes haywire. In both endings, there is something wrong with the multiverse.

“There is, I’m sure, the Marvel talking points to that. But we were aware of a lot of the different things that were going on, and could we draw on those, how it would be affected by this thing, but ultimately we had our own giant story bear to wrestle with,” he said.

A Jon Watts directorial, No Way Home brought back supervillains like Green Goblin, Doctor Otto Octavious, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, who returned from previous films.

The film addressed the fallout of Spider-Man’s real identity getting exposed to the world by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson. To make everybody forget he is Spidey, Peter Parker requests Doctor Strange to perform an arcane ritual, but his interference messes it up, ripping the multiverse open. Even after Strange does his best to contain the spell, the aforementioned villains break free and judging by the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, not everything is resolved as the film introduces a new threat for the Sorcerer Supreme — a villain who is not too different from himself.

Spider-Man: No Way Home received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”