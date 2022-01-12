Spider-Man No Way Home writer opens up on the idea of brotherhood between the three superheroes: ‘This whole idea of three brothers…’

Spider-Man: No Way Home had the audience cheering loudly in cinema halls as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared on the screen. The joy of watching three versions of Spider-Man at the same time refreshed the audience’s memory of the old Spider-Man movies and watching the three superheroes fight on the same team was nothing short of a delight. The emotional bonding between them left the audience teary-eyed and if Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are to be believed, this idea of three brothers instantly worked for everyone.

In a recent chat with Yahoo!, McKenna said, “With this whole idea of three brothers, older brother, middle brother, younger brother, really I think just worked for us, worked for them. Toby bringing this Zen-like attitude, he’s been through a lot, but he is this elder brother.” They picked up Andrew’s character right where we saw him last, at the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2. He said, “Organically, looking at where Andrew was, where we were coming from, he obviously was on the same page and just built on it, the idea of after Amazing Spider-Man 2, let’s be true to where he was at the end of that movie and maybe he’s not in the best place right now and maybe he has something to prove to himself and to others, maybe he’s cut himself off from other people and this is an opportunity.”

Garfield’s dialogue ‘I’ve always wanted to have brothers’ got the desired mushy reaction from the audience and it perfectly summed up his emotional journey. “I think that line where he’s like, ‘I’ve always wanted to have brothers.’ I think he’s leaning into that idea of he’s cut himself off from others after the end of Amazing Spider-Man 2, and this can be a journey for him too to start healing and finding a light in that darkness that he’s found himself in,” shared McKenna.

He added that they were particular that No Way Home felt like an organic step in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s journeys within their universe. He shared, “Leaning into all those things were just part of our conversation with each other, making sure that each character was distinct and specific and it wasn’t just a curtain call for any of these characters. We really wanted to just organically pull them out of their movies and their lives and their journeys, where they are, be specific to that and it can’t just be showing up without any context.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home culminated this chapter of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as he fought alongside Andrew and Tobey’s versions of the superhero against villains from the multiverse.