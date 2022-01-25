Spider-Man No Way Home VFX supervisor reacts to trailer mistake that showed Lizard being hit by invisible force

Visual effects supervisor for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris Waegner, in a wide-ranging interview with Befores & Afters, spoke about the film’s visual effects, particularly the scenes involving all three live-action Spider-Men. He also briefly touched on the perceived gaffe that all but confirmed to the world that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would indeed by involved in the film.

The mistake in question was spotted by fans in a Brazilian television spot for the superhero movie. A money shot at the end of the the spot showed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man charging towards three villains–Electro, Doctor Octopus and Lizard. Fans noticed that each of the three villains was looking in separate directions, suggesting that elements–most likely two other Spider-Men–were removed from the shot. They also noticed Lizard apparently recoiling after colliding with an invisible force–again, most likely a removed element from the shot.

Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer 🧐 Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJheAgOI9C — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 17, 2021

The final film confirmed fans’ suspicions, as the money shot did indeed include both Maguire and Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man, joining forces with Holland’s version as they took on the villains.

Waegner didn’t take the fall for it in the interview, but said that they were required to submit whatever works in progress that were required by the marketing teams, without having a say in the final product. “As filmmakers we are often asked to deliver WIPs and other various media to the marketing teams. We pretty much give them what they’re requesting but we don’t see the final assembly until it’s released mainstream. I know the internet went crazy and there were many rumours about it,” he said.

Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the film was a closely-guarded secret, with Garfield on several occasions going on the record to deny being a part of the film.

No Way Home, which released in theatres in December, has become one of the highest-grossing films of the year in India, having made over Rs 200 crore. Worldwide, it has made nearly $1.7 billion–a pandemic-era record.