Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Tom Holland’s MCU film is the cinematic event of the year; meet Sinister Six

The much-awaited second trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home is finally here. The film, which brings back Tom Holland in the titular role, traces the adventures of Spider-Man after his true identity was exposed by Mysterio in the last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer also confirms (at least part of) what fans have been speculating about for so many months–that No Way Home will unite three ‘universes’ of Spider-Man films. Not only does the trailer feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, but also Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, a new-look Electro played by Jamie Foxx and finally, Sandman.

The latest Spider-Man trailer features numerous surprises. But fans will have to wait and watch if the most persistent rumour of them all is actually true. It has been said that along with the villains, the film will also bring back older versions of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. There is a brief mention of some sort of confluence at the end of the trailer, but no sign of Maguire and Garfield.

Watch Spider-Man No Way Home trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange in No Way Home. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor. The first trailer showed Peter enlisting the Sorcerer Supreme’s assistance to undo the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

But Peter panics when he is told that Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and MJ will forget he is Spider-Man too and tries to interfere with the experiment, which goes terribly wrong. And this is what leaves the multiverse wide open and allows villains from earlier Spider-Man movies to enter the MCU.

Directed by Jon Watts and also featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and others, the film is slated for release on December 17.