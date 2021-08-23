scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Sony in a firefighting mode as Spider-Man No Way Home trailer leaks, Tom Holland memes take over Twitter

Some fans claim to have watched the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and are sharing textual description of what transpires in the much-awaited trailer. Others took to sharing Tom Holland and Kevin Feige memes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 9:38:35 am
SpiderMan No Way HomeSpider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 16.

A video claiming to be a trailer for Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home surfaced on social media sites on Sunday. The studio Sony reacted immediately and made sure every upload was taken down immediately. As per The Hollywood Reporter, as Sony would get one share blocked, another would crop up, keeping it busy.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland hides his face as he’s spotted with Zendaya on sets, see pics

Some fans claim to have watched the trailer, and are sharing textual description of what transpires in the much-awaited trailer. MCU fans are desperate for a single glimpse of the much-awaited movie as there has not been any official promo photo or video as yet.

Perhaps, Marvel Studios wants the focus on Shang-Chi and Eternals, which will release earlier. However, many fans wondered if the studio will have to bring forward the release of the trailer to minimise damage from the leak.

That the film will deal with the multiverse is making fans even more excited.

Others who were not so lucky are making do with internet’s favourite way to pass time: memes. Embedded in this article is a collection of the funniest of them. While one meme showed Tom Holland looking relieved he was not the one who leaked the trailer, other suggested it was Scarlett Johansson’s doing. Scarlett is currently engaged in a legal battle with Disney over Black Widow’s hybrid release.

The last film in the series, Far From Home, ended on a cliffhanger as Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker was exposed by Mysterio and was outed by a surprising appearance of JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson.

It is not known if Simmons will return as Jameson in No Way Home.

Spider-Man No Way Home will bring back Jon Watts as the director. Also returning will be Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will reprise the role of Electro and Doctor Octopus from previous Spider-Man franchises.

While Electro had appeared opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus was the villain opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spidey.

Also Read |Every MCU film and TV show releasing in 2021: Spider-Man No Way Home, Eternals, Ms Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch will also star as Doctor Strange, who will assume the role of Peter’s mentor now that Tony Stark is gone. The film, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, will release on December 16.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Kareena-Saif, Anushka Sharma: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement