Sony in a firefighting mode as Spider-Man No Way Home trailer leaks, Tom Holland memes take over Twitter

A video claiming to be a trailer for Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home surfaced on social media sites on Sunday. The studio Sony reacted immediately and made sure every upload was taken down immediately. As per The Hollywood Reporter, as Sony would get one share blocked, another would crop up, keeping it busy.

Some fans claim to have watched the trailer, and are sharing textual description of what transpires in the much-awaited trailer. MCU fans are desperate for a single glimpse of the much-awaited movie as there has not been any official promo photo or video as yet.

the leaker walking out of sony headquarters after being fired#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/I3A2UMOGkX — Axe | Living the Thriller (@DeJected_Axe) August 23, 2021

Perhaps, Marvel Studios wants the focus on Shang-Chi and Eternals, which will release earlier. However, many fans wondered if the studio will have to bring forward the release of the trailer to minimise damage from the leak.

scarlett johansson leaking the no way home trailer as part of the lawsuit #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/3dH2a8pGOA — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 23, 2021

That the film will deal with the multiverse is making fans even more excited.

Others who were not so lucky are making do with internet’s favourite way to pass time: memes. Embedded in this article is a collection of the funniest of them. While one meme showed Tom Holland looking relieved he was not the one who leaked the trailer, other suggested it was Scarlett Johansson’s doing. Scarlett is currently engaged in a legal battle with Disney over Black Widow’s hybrid release.

@ everyone who managed to watch the trailer before it got taken down……we made it folks #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/AqLrmQhtRi — naomi | WHAT IF ☄️🔮 (@asgardianbucky) August 23, 2021

The last film in the series, Far From Home, ended on a cliffhanger as Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker was exposed by Mysterio and was outed by a surprising appearance of JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson.

It is not known if Simmons will return as Jameson in No Way Home.

Live look at Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo texting after they both were not the one who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer…. pic.twitter.com/s3HDsSUceZ — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) August 23, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home will bring back Jon Watts as the director. Also returning will be Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will reprise the role of Electro and Doctor Octopus from previous Spider-Man franchises.

RUMOR: Possible Description of the #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer! ( heavyspoilers via TikTok) pic.twitter.com/GmxDbz6RyJ — Daily Spider Man (@spiidermandaily) August 22, 2021

While Electro had appeared opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus was the villain opposite Tobey Maguire’s Spidey.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also star as Doctor Strange, who will assume the role of Peter’s mentor now that Tony Stark is gone. The film, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, will release on December 16.