scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Spider-Man No Way Home tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

With never-seen footage, the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya brought in an estimated $6 million.

Tom HollandFILE - Tom Holland arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. The first National Cinema Day nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore.

National Cinema Day was intended to flood theaters with moviegoers during a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry. The promotion looked to prompt people to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of the upcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and A24.

Also Read |Spider-Man No Way Home: A middling MCU film with major fan service problem

“This event outstripped our biggest expectations,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, in a statement. “The idea of the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day.”

Some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, but Saturday’s promotion was the first of its kind on such a large scale in the US. Organizers of the National Cinema Day said the event could become an annual fixture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

“This proves that people love going to the theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Pricing is always a consideration.”

The top three performing movie titles for the day included Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, The Rock and Kevin Hart’s DC League of Super Pets and Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train. Another top draw was Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recaptured the No. 1 box office spot for the weekend.

Also Read |Top Gun Maverick: A meta monument to the myth of Tom Cruise, the best action blockbuster since Mission Impossible Fallout

With never-seen footage, the re-release of the Sony and Marvel blockbuster superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya brought in an estimated $6 million. Top Gun followed with $5.5 million, Super Pets garnered $5.45 million, Bullet Train pulled in $5.4 million and last week’s top earner The Invitation grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.

Advertisement

The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws, on big screens for the first time in 3D, nabbed the final spot among the weekend’s top 10 performers.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $6 million.

2. Top Gun: Maverick, $5.5 million.

3. DC League of Super Pets, $5.45 million.

4. Bullet Train, $5.4 million.

5. The Invitation, $4.7 million.

6. Beast, $3.6 million.

7. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $3.1 million.

8. Thor: Love and Thunder, $2.4 million.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

9. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $2.4 million.

10. Jaws (1975), $2.3 million.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:01:06 am
Next Story

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Premium
In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rishi kapoor family
Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary: Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima remember him with ‘a cheer, not a tear’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement